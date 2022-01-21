Pensions, the point on the government-trade union technical table on pension reform

Guarantee pensions for young people e concessions for the women still at the center of the second technical table between the government and the unions on the pension, summoned for the January 27 to the Ministry of Labour. A new round between government and labor unions. The decision came at the end of yesterday’s technical meeting at the Ministry of Labor with the confederal secretaries of Cgil, Cisl And Uil.

The word will pass to the government after yesterday’s confrontation the acronyms reaffirmed the unitary proposals on Young people and the women. At the center of the meeting on the 27th also the supplementary pension while the theme of the flexibility access to the pension it could be on the table in the appointment set for next February 3rd.

However, yesterday’s meeting was decidedly interlocutory. THE labor unions they presented their unified proposal on which the government will express itself next week. If from round on 27 the discussion on the topic of young people and supplementary pensions will be concluded and it will be possible to move on next February 3 to discuss flexibility, the main hub of the reform of pensions. But the game is delicate.

The same Head of the economic planning department of Palazzo Chigi, Marco Leonardi, present at the meeting, goes there with lead feet. “It was a listening, interlocutory meeting. We will evaluate the proposals and certainly in the political evaluation convened at the meeting on 7 February, we will begin to get to the heart”, he explained on leaving the department.

Pensions, CGIL: positive that comparison started by future young people

“For us it is significant to have started the technical discussions on pension starting from the future social security of young people, that is of those who, with the current system, risk going in pension after the age of 70 and with a very low salary. “This is what the confederal secretary of the CGIL Roberto Ghiselli at the end of the meeting held yesterday at the Ministry of Labor on the topic of prospects e pension guarantees for the young people.

“We have presented to the Government the trade union proposals that tend to put a stop to the constant growth ofretirement age and to guarantee those who carry out a discontinuous or low-wage work activity that they can in any case accrue one pension dignified, what we call a contributory guarantee pension“, explains the union leader.” The Government – he adds – has reserved the right to deepen and evaluate our proposals, and we hope to receive in the continuation of the discussion adequate answers to the problems we have posed “. Ghiselli in conclusion makes it known that” they are The other two meetings have been planned and will be held on January 27 and February 3 “.

