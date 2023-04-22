Gianella Neira and Segundo Cernadas maintained a sentimental relationship from 2004 to 2011, for which they got married and, as a result of that love, they had a son. Although both characters are currently not in a relationship, the paternity tie unites them forever. This time, the Argentine actor referred to the end of his marriage to the Peruvian artist and defined it as “the most difficult moment of his life”, but why? Find out all the details below.

What did Segundo Cernadas say about his separation with Gianella Neyra?

Segundo Cernadas He affirms that he saw the separation as the failure of a family idea he had and, when he divorced Gianella Neyra, he felt it as such, even more so having already a common child. “It has to do with the fact that the family table was very important to me. She felt that we could be together and everything was fine, in addition to the fact that each of us could be in different countries working and traveling to see each other and that the relationship would continue the same, but I don’t think so. That leads to wear That leads to feeling alone or alone and that leads to conflict, “he commented for Infobae.

When the journalist asked the Argentine if this separation cost him, he replied: “The most difficult moment of my life, without a doubt.”

In addition to separating from Cristian Rivero’s now partner, what hurt him the most was the dispute over his son, since it was not known if he had to stay in Peru or go to Argentina. “Every separation leads to failure, it hurts, but this had a major ingredient that was my son. Where was he going to live? In Peru or Argentina? And that was very hard, it was like an atomic bomb for me ”, revealed.

Segundo Cernadas grateful to Gianella Neyra

Segundo Cernadas He also pointed out that the age difference played a trick on them, but that, despite everything, he recognizes that Gianella Neyra is a very mature woman and that he is grateful to her. “It’s as if (Gianella Neira) I would have lived a previous life and He has a great knowledge of the human being. He has helped me a lot to overcome conflicts with my father. It was a very big containment for me ”, added.

Segundo Cernadas and Gianella Neyra had a son together.

Gianella Neyra spoke about the end of her relationship with Segundo Cernadas

In conversation with Milagros Leyva, Gianella Neira He referred to his separation with Segundo Cernadas. In this sense, the actress revealed that it was by mutual agreement, because both no longer felt the same love. “When I got divorced it was a very cathartic moment (…) We sat down and we were very honest in being able to say: ‘We are no longer in love with each other'”, mentioned in an interview.

In the same way, the actress and member of “Mujeres de la PM” showed that there is a cordial relationship with Segundo, as she praised him in a conversation with Milagros Leiva: “We have a good relationship, a super good relationship, and he is amazing guy too. Thank God, he has a super healthy relationship with Salvador and Salvador loves him. His father is the tallest, the strongest, the most handsome, the most everything, which is how he has to be ”.

Who is the current partner of Gianella Neyra?

The actress Gianella Neyra maintains a sentimental relationship with the popular TV host, Cristian Rivero. Despite the fact that both characters got engaged and have been together for eight years, the couple has no plans to finalize a wedding.

Rivero told that to neyra He met her through the novels in which she starred, but, in 2011, they both had the opportunity to star in the novel “Lalola”, in which, apparently, closeness and love were born.

“She became an actress and everyone looked up to her and I did too. I used to go with my neighborhood friends to see where she filmed the soap operas to see the actors come and go. She doesn’t remember when I asked her for an autograph. She spent time and life coincidences we worked together ”, express Rivero in 2021.

Why does Gianella Neyra not want to marry Cristian Rivero?

The Peruvian artist Gianella Neyra ruled out the possibility of contracting a religious or civil marriage with her current partner, Cristian Rivero. This is because they both want to stay focused on their television career. “For now, we don’t have any plans. We are focused on our job as always. At home, we are very happy and calm. That’s how well we are”, the actress pointed out in an interview with La República.