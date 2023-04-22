According to information from Data México, during the fourth quarter of 2022, the labor force of Peddlers in Mexico it reached 1.51 million people. These workers received a average salary of 3 thousand 520 pesos for working around 33.1 hours a week.

On average, the age of street vendors was 43.6 years. The labor force was distributed in 43.6% men with an average salary of 4 thousand 540 pesos and 56.4% women with an average salary of 2 thousand 720.

The best paid street vendors were found in Tabasco, Nayarit and Baja California Sur, with an average salary of 6,840, 6,410 and 5,860 pesos, respectively. On the other hand, the labor force was mainly concentrated in the State of Mexico, Mexico City, and Puebla.

Regarding the industry, the highest average salaries for street vendors were in the Manufacture of Transportation Equipment and Parts for Motor Vehicles (18 thousand 100 pesos), Manufacture of Furniture, Mattresses and Blinds (10 thousand 800) and Auto Transport of Cargo (8,600), while the labor force was concentrated in Retail Trade of Beverages, Ice and Tobacco (390,000 employees), Mobile Food Preparation Services for Order (367,000) and Retail Trade of Furniture, Computer Equipment and Accessories, Telephones and other Communication Devices (280 thousand).

Of the total number of informal workers, 56.8% corresponded to women with an average salary of 2,690 pesos and 43.2% to men with an average salary of 4,490.

In terms of labor informality, Yucatán had the highest percentage of informal workers with 100% corresponding to 21,200 of 21,200 workers, while Aguascalientes was the federal entity with the lowest percentage of informal workers with 87.1% corresponding to 9,000. 510 of 10 thousand 900 workers.