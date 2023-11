Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 10:37



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A lesson from the judge of the Constitutional Court María Luisa Segoviano (in the photo, third from the right) yesterday kicked off the new 2023-2024 academic year of the School of Legal Practice of the University of Murcia. At the event, accrediting diplomas were also awarded to the students of the Master’s Degree in Law.