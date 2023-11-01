The Sharjah City Municipality reported that the project to replace the facades of combustible buildings is being carried out in accordance with the approved implementation plans, as it is working to remove the panels of 40 residential towers in various areas of the city of Sharjah. It is the first project of its kind to be implemented at government expense in the world.

She confirmed that this project comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the support of His Highness to enhance safety in buildings.

In this context, the Director General of Sharjah City Municipality, Obaid Saeed Al Taniji, confirmed that this project embodies the emirate’s keenness to provide a safe environment for residents by providing the highest levels of safety and security in residential and commercial buildings, pointing out that this project is being implemented at a value of 100 million dirhams at the expense of The government, according to a timetable and joint plans with the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority and the Department of Planning and Survey, with the aim of raising the efficiency of buildings and replacing combustible facades with combustible ones in accordance with the best specifications and standards.

For his part, the acting director of technical services at the Sharjah City Municipality, Engineer Khalifa bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, said that the municipality completed the first residential building within this project by removing all aluminum panels and installing alternative non-combustible materials approved by the Sharjah Civil Defense Authority, which contributed to strengthening The security and safety system inside the building enhances the feeling of safety among residents.

Al-Suwaidi explained that work is progressing continuously on the towers and other buildings according to 4 stages that have been identified to complete the entire project, after communication with the building owners was completed and the final designs for each building were presented before starting implementation, indicating that the municipality is making great efforts to complete the project within The second quarter of next year.

He pointed out that the completion of the project depends on a set of engineering standards and considerations that are taken into account, including the height of the building, repairing roofs that require further work on them, treating protrusions in buildings, and others.