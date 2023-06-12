And Manchester City tweeted: “Congratulations to the Egyptian club Al-Ahly for the well-deserved coronation of the CAF Champions League title.. See you in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Al-Ahly guaranteed qualification for the Club World Cup scheduled for next December in Saudi Arabia during the period between December 12 and 22.

Al-Ahly became the sixth qualifier for the Club World Cup, to join Manchester City, which won the European Champions League at the expense of Inter Milan, on Saturday evening.

In addition to Al-Ahly and Manchester City, Al-Ittihad of Saudi Arabia, Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan, Auckland City of New Zealand and Club Leon of Mexico qualified for the Club World Cup.

The South American champion will be determined later in the year, as the group stage matches of the Copa Libertadores are currently being played.

Al-Ahly of Egypt stripped its Moroccan rival, Wydad Athletic, of its title as CAF Champions League champion, by drawing with it 1-1 on the return leg in Casablanca on Sunday, after defeating it in the first leg 2-1 in Cairo, to surpass it by goals scored outside the home.

Wydad advanced through Yahya Atiyatallah (27), before Muhammad Abdel Moneim equalized for Al-Ahly (78).

Al-Ahly strengthened its record number of continental titles in this competition, raising its tally to 11 titles, and also took revenge for losing last year’s final, which was held in one match at the same stadium and ended with Wydad’s victory 2-0.