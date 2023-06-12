Ember Knights has one exit date officer on PCs and Nintendo Switchesannounced with a trailer during the PC Gaming Show 2023: the game will leave early access on July 18th.

In command of the Ember Knights, in this title we will have to face the threat of the evil sorcerer Praxis, who extracted life from the Ember Tree and fled through the Primeval Worlds to spread corruption along the way.

Alone or in a group of at most four playersour task will therefore be to use powerful weapons and skills to defeat hordes of enemies, huge bosses and free the scenarios from their infesting presence.

However, limiting ourselves to exploiting the repertoire of our characters will not be enough: we will have to learn to chain attacks so that the team becomes an advantage, amplifying the powers of individuals.