The second season of “Revenge of the former VIPs” It does not stop generating expectation with the new income. As is known, the reality show brings together 10 famous singles on a paradisiacal beach in the Colombian Caribbean with the purpose of finding love, but the vacation of their lives could turn into a true nightmare when they receive the unexpected arrival of their ex-partners. Find out, in this note, at what time and through which channel to follow the most controversial reality show in Mexico.

When does chapter 10 of “Revenge of the Former VIPs” PREMIERE?

“Revenge of the former VIPs” It has been gaining the attention of viewers with the income of the most hated ex-partners of the participants. Today chapter 10 opens at 10.30 pm

“The revenge of the former VIP”: schedule by country

chapter 10 of “Revenge of the former VIPs” will be available in Peru from 11.30 pm The reality show promises the entry of a new character that would put more than one person in trouble.

Chile: 1.30 am on March 15

United States: 12.30 am on March 15

Venezuela: 12.30 am on March 15

Spain: 5.30 am on March 15

Where to see chapter 10 of “Revenge of the former VIPs”?

“Revenge of the former VIPs” surprises with new chapters every Tuesday and Thursday at through the MTV signal. However, there is also the option of following the series through the Paramount+ streaming service. To access, you will need to pay a subscription.

Movistar: 602 (Standard) / 768 for MTV Live

Claro TV: 80 (SD) and 559 (HD)

Who are the last participants to enter the MTV reality show?

“Revenge of the former VIPs” keeps viewers in suspense and it is that the latest income does not stop generating controversy. Caroline Godoy, the 24-year-old Argentine, is the ex-partner of Brandon Meza and has already made her debut in the series. Another of new faces is Aliwho had a relationship with Lizbeth Rodríguez and who has generated the most stir.

"The revenge of the ex-VIP" surprises with its new income. Photo: Instagram/The revenge of the former VIP

Who is the host of “Revenge of the former VIP” 2023?

“Revenge of the former VIPs” He started the second season with a new face in driving. This is Yeri Mua, popularly known as ‘La Bratz Jarocha’.