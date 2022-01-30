Do you have a dirty name in the square and can’t do anything else that involves the financial side? There is a simple platform, which can be accessed in this link, called Serasa Clean name, which can help you.

Serasa Limpa Nome is an intermediary between creditor institutions and indebted consumers. The idea of ​​the system is to facilitate the conditions for the person to be able to get out of the situation of default.

Through the platform, it is possible to negotiate better conditions and values ​​​​to get out of debt and get the CPF out of the red.

In October 2021, Brazil registered 63.4 million people with a dirty name. The index was the highest presented since July 2020. The data are from the most recent survey of the “Map of Default”, which shows the profile of defaulters, maps the main debts of Brazilians and presents the evolution of defaulters in Brazil in the last year.

How to access the Serasa platform?

To access Serasa Limpa Nome, simply access this link, inform your CPF and password (if you don’t have it, just click on “register for free”) and click on “consult”.

With this, it will be possible to see if there are debts in your name and negotiate them to settle those debts once and for all. After choosing the best option for your pocket, just generate the slip. The creditor has up to five business days after payment to remove your name from the credit protection lists.

