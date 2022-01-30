Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The coordinator of Judges of Public Safety Guardrail of Ahome, Julio César Urquidez Ibarra, in a press conference commented that it was a guard who noticed that an inmate had killed himself with his jacket.

“At 1:00 a.m., the guard reported the unfortunate event and the personnel who were working went to the cells and effectively confirmed that the young man no longer had vital signs,” added the official.

He also commented that the North Zone Vice Prosecutor’s Office is taking charge of the corresponding investigations.

Julio César Urquidez Ibarra, coordinator of Public Safety Railing Judges of Ahome. Photo: Discussion

The person had been arrested by preventive municipal police in Urbi Villa del Bosque in the city of Los Mochis, on Saturday minutes after 7:00 p.m., allegedly for being under the influence of alcohol.

The deceased was identified by the authorities as Arnoldo N, 52 years old.