Far from the secular and progressive atmosphere that abounds in Tel Aviv, the Israeli economic center and stronghold of anti-government protests against the judicial reform proposed by Benjamin Netanyahu, in the south of the country millions of people continue to defend the policies of the conservative prime minister. In Sederot, a city near the Gaza Strip with a majority Sephardic Jewish population, they accuse the protesters of being privileged who refuse to lose power in the judicial body.

These Jews live more closely the conflict in the Gaza Strip and regret that since the creation of the State of Israel, 75 years ago, Ashkenazi Jews (the majority in Tel Aviv and from Central Europe) have been privileged over Sephardim (located mainly in the periphery and the most arid areas of Israel and with origins in North Africa and the Iberian Peninsula).

In cities like Sederot, the rejection of Tel Aviv’s progressivism is evident and there more than 80% of the population supported the conservative Netanyahu and his policies in the last elections, alleging that they are “the people” against the urban privilege of Tel Aviv.



