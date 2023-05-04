Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is considered one of the best boxers in mexico and the world, his records support him for it and it is that his career has gone from less to more facing fighters who have been forgers of the Guadalajara. But there was one who looked for the very young Mexican to test him in the ring but Canelo decided to decline the offer.

The boxer who sought out Canelo Álvarez at the age of 18 was nothing more and nothing less than Floyd Mayweather and it is that the talent of the man from Guadalajara was interesting because he quickly found someone who wanted to fight him in the “Big Leagues”. For that fight, the American offered the Mexican only one million dollars for the fight, a figure that at the beginning would have been very good, but it was rejected by the council of eddy reynoso.

“I was offered the fight with Floyd Mayweather when I was 18 years old.. They offered me a million. At that time, she earned 5,000 thousand pesos. I moved by truck and had 3 jobs,” Canelo told DAZN. That was one of the first experiences that the Guadalajara had with great fighters. Although he rejected the offer, other opportunities later came so that over time he would cross them again.

Only 5 years later, when the Mexican was already 23 years old, the acclaimed fight took place, this in 2013. There, Floyd Mayweather, already with many fights and age, accepted it and was still able to beat Canelo, although not everything was bad for him. so it could be carried 4.5 million dollars for the bag and more tickets for the fight.