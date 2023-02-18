Saturday, February 18, 2023
Security | The super weekend of security policy continues – Finland’s foreign policy leadership will speak in Munich

February 18, 2023
in World Europe
Security | The super weekend of security policy continues – Finland's foreign policy leadership will speak in Munich

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin will participate in panel discussions and hold press conferences. HS follows the events closely.

Finland and the Munich Security Conference, which brings together Europe’s foreign policy leadership, soldiers and experts, continues on Saturday.

It’s about a real security policy super weekend, where the president from Finland will be there Sauli NiinistöPrime Minister Sanna Marin (sd), Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (green), Minister of Defense Mikko Savola (Centre), Minister for Europe and Ownership Guidance Titti Tuppurainen (sd) and chairman of the Finnish NATO delegation Elina Valtonen (cook).

Marin and Niinistö participate in panel discussions and hold press conferences. HS follows panel discussions and press conferences moment by moment in this news. We also show them live.

In the evening, a gala ceremony will be held, where Finland and Sweden will receive the Munich Security Conference’s Ewald von Kleist Award. The countries are rewarded for the decision to apply for NATO membership in response to the war of aggression started by Russia. President Niinistö will speak at the award ceremony on Saturday evening.

President Niinistö also has several important bilateral meetings during the conference.

