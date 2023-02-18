On Friday, five Syrian children and their parents died in a house fire in Turkey. They moved to the country after the earthquake that hit the population on the 6th and caused thousands of deaths.

According to local media, the family headed to the central Konya region of the city of Nurdagi, in southeastern Turkey, was seriously affected by the tremors recorded there, but had survived.

The earthquake in Turkey reached magnitude 7.8 and left more than 43,000 dead in Turkey and Syria, according to data released by the Al Jazeera portal. The episode became the region ‘s deadliest natural disaster in centuries .

“We saw the fire, but we were unable to intervene. A girl was rescued through the window,” an area resident, Muhsin Cakir, told Turkish news agency Anadolu.

The children who died in the fire were aged between 4 and 13, according to the agency. It is not yet known whether the girl who managed to be rescued was part of the same family.

The Konya Public Prosecutor’s Office reported that 14 people lived in the single-story house, and the fire started on Friday. Seven people were injured in the incident and were rescued.

Almost four million Syrians live in Turkey and many of them live in the southeastern regions of the country, precisely those devastated by the earthquakes at the beginning of the month.

After the incident, the United Nations (UN) launched humanitarian appeals aimed at helping both countries recover after the disaster.

The first request for help was made last Wednesday (15th), and was aimed at the Syrians. The amount requested by the UN was US$ 397 million (about R$ 2.07 billion at current quotations). According to António Guterres, UN secretary general, the resources will help more than 4.9 million people.

The financial amount will be used to provide shelter, food, water, sanitation and education services in the region. In addition, the amount will also be used to restructure the agricultural infrastructure on site, as well as support mental health services.

The second appeal, issued on Thursday (16) by Guterres , is intended to help Turks who were victims of damage caused by earthquakes. The aim is to help around 5.2 million people who have been affected.