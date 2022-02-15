Security The level of internal security of the Defense Forces has been raised – it is related to “a larger entity that includes various issues”

According to the release, the security level is now at the second lowest level of the four-tier system.

Defense Forces the security level has been raised to Bravo (B), the Defense Forces said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Director of Communications for the Defense Forces, Colonel Torsti Astrén says that regulating the level of security is a matter for the normal operation of the Defense Forces. Most of the measures are classified information. For example, the letter is about the security level.

The reason or reasons for raising the security level on Tuesday can hardly be opened by Astrén.

However, there is no question of a threat of violence or use of force against garrisons or Defense Forces personnel.

According to Astrén, raising the level is also not related to the security threat posed by the police. The police government first reported the threat to police on Thursday last week. On Tuesday of this week, the threat had eased and police therefore eased their preparedness.

Read more: Security threat to police alleviated – exceptional security measures suspended

Is the transition to B-level related to the crisis in Ukraine?

“The situation in Finland’s neighboring areas is stable, and there is no military threat to Finland,” Astrén replies.

According to him, the transition to B-level is related to “a broader whole that includes different things”.

Raising the level of security will lead to more effective security and surveillance, as well as the need for staff to pay more attention to observing the operating environment, Astrén says.

For security reasons, the Defense Forces do not tell you more about the practical operation.

In the security level system A is the basic level and D is the highest level. Moving to level B is not uncommon in the Defense Forces. According to Astrén, the Defense Forces also regularly exercises changes in the level of security.

The Defense Forces introduced a new security level system in 2017. The system describes the security level in four steps, both with the letter codes A – D and in colors from green to red.

“D is associated with a serious military conflict, for example,” Astrén says.

Raising the level does not mean raising military readiness.

Read more: Finland introduced the same alert levels as NATO