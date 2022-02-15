After several months of waiting, the first teaser for Interview with the Vampire finally came to light, the new series that will premiere on the television channel AMC and that it will be based on the novels of Anne Rice.

Although it was only a few seconds, in the video shared during the Super Bowl you could see the meeting between Louis and Lestatthe two iconic characters who starred in the classic film of the same name.

The brief scene takes place in a church, where Lestat appears before a fearful Louis and mentions that he “brings death to those who deserve it.”

Louis from Interview with the Vampire. Photo: AMC

Lestat from Interview with the Vampire. Photo: AMC

Interview with the vampire It will star Sam Reid, who will play the vampire Lestat, and Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm from Game of thrones), who returns to the small screen to play Louis.

So far, the details of the production are still kept confidential; however, the family of Rice, who passed away in 2021, has given the series its go-ahead.

What is Interview with the Vampire about?

The story revolves around Louis de Pointe du Lac, a young man who lost his family in the 18th century and, out of sadness, allows himself to be turned into a vampire by Lestat de Lioncourt.

However, accepting himself as a bloodsucker will be a constant struggle for Louis, who decides to tell his story to a journalist in the city of San Francisco.