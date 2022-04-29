Security policy US Secretary of State Antony Blinken: US “strongly supports” Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership

On Thursday evening, Foreign Minister Blinken addressed Finnish Foreign Affairs Committee in the US House of Representatives.

United States “strongly supports” Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership if the countries decide to apply for membership in the military alliance, said the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Thursday night Finnish time according to The Washington Post.

He spoke to the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“The world has changed quite dramatically, and one of the changes is that these countries have a very strong interest in joining NATO,” Blinken said.

“We expect them (Finland and Sweden) to make this decision. If they do, we will strongly support it,” Blinken said.

The United States has signaled its support for NATO’s open door policy. However, it has not taken a position on what should happen next in NATO.

According to the Washington Post, it is possible that Blinken’s statement will receive a hostile reception in Moscow.

Bridge During the week, Finland and Sweden discussed what kind of support the countries could receive during a possible NATO membership process.

On Monday the Swedish afternoon newspaper Aftonbladet reportedthat Sweden would have received a pledge from Britain and the United States for safeguard measures during the NATO application process.

According to the newspaper, the safeguards would have just seen an increased military presence, exercises and “strong political” support from other NATO countries.

Chairman of the Swedish Parliament’s Defense Committee Pål Jonson told HS on Tuesday that NATO security guarantees only apply to members of the military alliance, but NATO member states could provide support to Finland and Sweden already during the membership process, for example through broader and more comprehensive military exercises.

“It could mean a bigger presence from the British and US fleets, for example,” Jonson says.

Finland foreign minister Pekka Haavisto commented on the (green) debate on security guarantees at a press conference on Tuesday. Haavisto did not take a direct position on Finland’s security guarantees, but stated that Finland and Sweden would be in a similar position during the application for membership.

According to HS data, Finland will announce its NATO application after mid-May but not before.