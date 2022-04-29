The CinemaCon continues to surprise this week, with big announcements like the name of the next installment of Mission Impossibleas well as the first projection of Top Gun: Maverick. Nevertheless, The indestructibles and fourth film were also present at the expo, so from now on we already know the name that this long-awaited installment will have.

Well, to be more specific, the title that it will have in the United States was confirmed, being a play on words with The Expendables (original title), which this time add a 4 instead of the letter A. As a result we have The Expend4blesa fairly simple name, but one that reflects the action that these eighties-era veterans are going to give us.

The action franchise #Expendables return to the big screen with new blood! EXPEND4BLES coming soon pic.twitter.com/bSiJDhFi4q — AMC Theaters (@AMCTathres) April 28, 2022

Previously it was not known if The Expend4bles It was going to be a main installment of the saga or just a spin off, but now everything is already written with the statement that was given in the very CinemaCon. That means, we’ll see favorite action heroes like Sylvester Stallone Y Stathham make dumbbell to face the most fearsome villains.

There is currently no release date for The Expendables 4, but it shouldn’t be long before we can see them on the big screen. It will also have luxury guests like 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa and Iko Uwais. The latter being the main antagonist to defeat.

editor’s note: Now that the title in English has been released, it is possible that in our region it will remain as we know the saga but with the number 4 on the right. Even so, in his native language it is a nice play on words that more than one viewer will like.

Via: comic book