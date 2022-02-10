Friday, February 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Security policy The EU has given a joint response to Russia’s demands – this means a break in negotiations, says Foreign Minister Lavrov

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 10, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Abroad|Security policy

The outbreak of the Russian Foreign Minister is based on Media reports that the EU is responding to Russia’s request for clarification in a unified manner.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov knocks out the EU’s planned joint response to the country’s request for clarification, Reuters reports.

If the bloc gives its response as a united front, talks between Russia and the West will be interrupted, Lavrov said. However, he stressed that Moscow is in favor of a diplomatic solution so that tensions between Ukraine and the country can be resolved.

Lavrov commented after discussing the matter with his British counterpart Liz Trussin with Moscow on Thursday.

Asian the background is media reports that the EU has a draft response to Russia’s recent request for clarification from EU countries.

The reply was signed by the High Representative of the Union for External Relations Josep Borrell. The request for clarification relates to, among other things, the so-called security guarantees.

See also  Germany Teacher dreaming of cannibalism sentenced to life imprisonment in Germany

The EU spokesman in Moscow said in a statement to Reuters that the EU had given its response to Russia. The information about the reply came only a moment later after Lavrov had commented on the matter.

#Security #policy #joint #response #Russias #demands #means #break #negotiations #Foreign #Minister #Lavrov

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Slovak President signs military treaty with USA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.