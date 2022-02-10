Home page politics

Slovak President signs military treaty with USA © Tomas Tkacik / IMAGO

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova has ratified a controversial military deal with the US amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Bratislava – This means that all the conditions for the legal validity of the contract have been met, the President’s Office in Bratislava announced on Wednesday evening.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Slovakian Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad signed the agreement in Washington on February 3. It enables the USA to expand two military airports in the EU country that borders directly on Ukraine.

The necessary approval of the Slovakian parliament, with which the agreement as an international treaty supersedes Slovakian laws, came on Wednesday after a debate overshadowed by fisticuffs by right-wing extremist MPs. Several thousand people demonstrated against it in front of the parliament building. According to polls, a clear majority of the population is against the military treaty. Opponents collected signatures for a referendum on the treaty.

The opposition parties criticized the fact that Caputova signed the contract without waiting for a possible referendum as undemocratic haste. Government politicians see behind the rejection in large parts of the population, above all, propaganda on the Internet.

The Slovak FDP member of the Bundestag Renata Alt, who is Chairwoman of the Committee on Human Rights and Humanitarian Aid, also took this line in a statement available to the dpa: “The protests in Slovakia against the military agreement with the USA are the result of targeted disinformation campaigns. Fisticuffs in Parliament are to be condemned in the strongest possible terms. These disturbing scenes only play into the hands of Russia.” (dpa)