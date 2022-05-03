Security policy Swedish newspaper: Social Democrat women’s organization opposes Sweden’s NATO membership

The Swedish Social Democrats are having a heated debate about NATO membership. A few prominent politicians have turned to membership, but according to press reports, the party’s women’s organization plans to oppose membership.

Stockholm

Swedish Social Democrat women’s organization S-Kvinnor to oppose Sweden’s NATO membership, Swedish newspaper says Svenska Dagbladet. According to the newspaper, a majority of the women’s organization ended up opposing membership at a meeting last week.

The organization declined to comment on the magazine’s data.

The Minister for Climate and Environment is in charge of the Social Democrats’ women’s organization Annika Strandhällwhich has not yet stated its position on NATO membership.

Swedish in the prime minister’s party, there is an internal debate in the social democrats about sweden’s possible membership of nato.

So far, only a few members of the party have revealed their position.

Last week, the first of the party’s ministers spoke about NATO’s position as social security minister Ardalan Shekarabi said he was leaning towards membership. Formerly also a former foreign minister Margot Wallström also said he was “leaning” towards membership. The third well-known member of the party, sitting on the party board Åsa Westlund also said last week that it was in favor of membership.

Social Democrat has said it will complete its internal debate on 12 May. The next day, the Swedish government will publish its NATO report, which does not necessarily take a direct position in favor of or against membership.

The Social Democrats intend to state their position on NATO by 24 May. However, it is possible that the party would be bringing forward its decision-making. Afternoon newspaper Aftonbladetin according to the data, the Social Democrats may state their position on membership as early as next weekend.

The Finnish Social Democrats, for their part, plan to state their NATO position on 14 May. The Swedish Social Democrats may therefore be announcing their own NATO position on the same weekend.

However, a final decision has not yet been made.