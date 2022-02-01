Security policy Russia responded to statements made by the United States last week about security requirements

The countries’ foreign ministers are scheduled to speak by telephone on Tuesday.

Russia has sent its response to the U.S. ‘s written statements last week on Russia’ s security demands, a U.S. State Department spokesman said.

The spokesman did not disclose the content of the letter sent by Russia. The letter came just before the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to speak on Tuesday by telephone with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrovin with.

The duo met in Geneva, Switzerland on January 21st.

Of the United States the foreign ministry has called on family members of its administration employees working in belarus to leave the country. In practice, the call applies to family members of U.S. embassy employees.

The reason, the Foreign Ministry has said is Russia’s possible attack on Belarus’s neighbor Ukraine.

United States and Russia clashed tightly at the UN Security Council on Monday.

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia plans to increase its troops in Belarus near the Ukrainian border. Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasili Nebenzia denied the U.S. claim and said the U.S. had succumbed to hysteria by convening a Security Council. Nebenzia further said Russia has not threatened to invade Ukraine.

Instead, Russia has demanded guarantees that Ukraine will not join the military alliance NATO and that the United States will not establish new military bases in the former Soviet republics.