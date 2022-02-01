Aubameyang passed all the necessary medical tests to join Barcelona, ​​and the deal is scheduled to be officially announced soon, Sky Sports reported.

“Sky Sports” indicated that Aubameyang, who scored 92 for Arsenal in 162 games, appears to have agreed to reduce his weekly salary of 350 thousand pounds, upon his move to the Catalan team, which previously failed to include the Gabonese international for financial reasons.

The Gunners will provide approximately 25 million pounds with the departure of Aubameyang, whose contract is still valid for a year and a half.