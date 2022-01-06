Friday, January 7, 2022
Security policy President Niinistö and Swedish Prime Minister Andersson are concerned about European security

January 6, 2022
Policy|Security policy

"President Niinistö stated that NATO's open door policy is important and its continuity has been confirmed," the President's office said in a press release.

Of the Republic president Sauli Niinistö and the Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson have expressed concern about the security situation in Europe, the Office of the President said in a brief statement.

Niinistö and Andersson came to this conclusion after talking on the phone on Thursday.

“President Niinistö stated that NATO’s open door policy is important and its continuity has been confirmed,” the President’s office said in a press release.

The release did not specify in detail what Andersson’s and Niinistö’s security concerns are focusing on. Recently, however, there has been widespread discussion about Russia’s possible military action in Ukraine. Russia has deployed troops in the direction of Ukraine.

Finnish relations the military alliance NATO also appeared in Niinistö’s New Year’s address.

“The movement also includes the opportunity to ally militarily and apply for NATO membership if we so decide,” Niinistö said in his New Year’s speech.

“NATO’s affair is a so-called open door policy, the continuation of which has been repeatedly confirmed to Finland.”

In his speech, Niinistö did not take a direct position on the recent hastening of NATO membership, which has been presented by, for example, the chairman of the Coalition Party. Petteri Orpo, Chairman of the Group of the Greens / European Free Alliance Atte Harjanne and Chairman of the RKP Parliamentary Group Anders Adlercreutz.

.
