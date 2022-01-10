Security policy Foreign Minister Haavisto: The United States guarantees that Europe will not be negotiated

According to the minister, Russia has managed to dominate publicity about the negotiations.

Foreign minister Pekka Haaviston (green) says the United States has given assurances to European states that it will not be crossed in negotiations with Russia.

“The United States has informed NATO member states and the EU of its own position that there will be no negotiations over Europe,” Haavisto said. I get TV news 20:30 on Monday.

Deputy Secretary of State of the United States and Russia negotiated on Monday in Geneva.

Russia has demanded that the military alliance NATO no longer expand to the east, which the United States and NATO have knocked out. According to the United States and NATO, it is up to each country to decide whether or not to apply for membership of a military alliance. At the same time, Russia has increased tensions by concentrating its military forces near the Ukrainian border.

“The United States has also become active with its own ideas and suggestions [esiin]. Now the public has been dominated by the proposals made by Russia so far, ”Haavisto said.

Russia-West relations will be discussed further later this week between NATO and Russian representatives.