Since the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade On PC, the mod community has been very active. From changes to the costumes, through the return of various characters, to new ways of playing. This is how it was recently unveiled a mod that transforms Final Fantasy VII Remake in the classic Final Fantasy VII by PS1.

Final FanTV, a youtuber, published a video on his channel that gives us an idea of how would it look Final Fantasy VII Remake If I had the fixed camera that characterizes the PS1 classic. It is important to mention that this change is only aesthetic, since the gameplay of the 2020 version is still preserved.

As you could see, Final Fantasy VII Remake It has a fixed camera that was created thanks to a mod that modifies the photographic mode of the PC version. The result is a series of locations that demonstrate the great work Square Enix did in modernizing sets that we originally saw in 1997.

A great remake has to take the original game, and bring it to the present day. In this way, Final Fantasy VII Remake shows that Square Enix did a spectacular job. Let’s just hope that a future mod can also include classic turn-based gameplay.

Via: Final FanTV