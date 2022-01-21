Security policy Blinken and Lavrov step into the Geneva negotiating table in a cool atmosphere

U.S. warnings about Russia’s offensive readiness may be related to military exercises in Belarus.

The United States and Russian foreign ministers Antony Blinken and Sergei Lavrov will meet on Friday at the prestigious President Wilson Hotel on the shores of Lake Geneva in Switzerland. The mood is icy, with the United States accusing Russia of intending to attack Ukraine on a large front in February.

Russia, for its part, presented the United States with an eight-point list of demands in December, urging Washington to commit to reducing arms in several US allies, halting NATO’s possible NATO membership and, above all, ensuring that Ukraine never joins NATO.

Russia has demanded a written response from the United States. Lavrov clarified earlier this week that he wants written answers to every claim.

Blinken, on the other hand, stated during his recent visit to Ukraine that he does not intend to give Lavrov any paper in Geneva.

After the meeting, Lavrov is scheduled to speak at a press conference at 2 pm Finnish time. Blinken, meanwhile, will hold a press conference beginning at 2:30 p.m. HS will broadcast both briefings live.

White the house said on wednesday that, according to its data, russia is already fully on the offensive and could start a widespread winter war against ukraine at any time.

No reasons were given for this view. It is known that the troops deployed by Russia in its western parts in the autumn and winter are still in barracks and have not been grouped, at least to a large extent, on the Ukrainian border.

Washington’s statements could also be related to the joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises that began last week. The preparatory phase for these exercises began as early as this week, as Russia began to bring troops across the border, according to Belarus. The actual training phase is scheduled for February 10-20. on the day.

Belarus Head of Department, Ministry of Defense Oleg Voinov specified the exercise plan news agency To the cup on tuesday. Voinov listed five training areas located in the central and northern part of Belarus, not even close to the Ukrainian border.

In addition, Voinov speculated that three airports may be used in the exercise. Of these, only Lida Field is to the south, a few tens of kilometers from Ukraine’s northern border.

In Western horror images, Russia is believed to be attacking Ukraine from three directions: Crimea from the south, Rostov, Voronezh and Bryansk from the east, and Belarus from the north.

Northern battlegroups would crawl across the swamps and the rugged Dnieper contaminated by the Chernobyl nuclear accident to besiege Kiev.

No it is no wonder that not all experts have taken this scenario of the Great War to the fullest. President of the United States Joe Biden on the night before Thursday, the slogan term “minor Incursion,” or “minor intrusion,” was slipped.

In the West, the term aroused horror, while in Russia it was invented to twist the thermal joke with its sons and not for no reason.

The use of the term horrible or funny tells you that Biden, who is probably fairly well-informed, considers the operation less than the Great War to be a primary threat. It could, in one way or another, concern the Donbass region, which Russia is already occupying in practice and partly through its representatives.

In any case, Lavrov and Blinken are professionals who would think they would find a common tone if one wanted to find one or if one existed at all.