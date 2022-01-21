Violence Rome, the silence of the friend: “Don’t worry, I’m not the infamous”

The investigation into sexual violence from New Year 2020 in a villa in Primavalle to Rome East against a 16-year-old continues, and new backstories emerge. In the meantime, it would not have been just one girl who was abused, but there would have been – we read in the Corriere della Sera – also another, which however she would have decided not to report. An event launched on social media by the «Primavalle» group in search of «girls with whom celebrate New Year“. The appeal was answered by a girl from the “Parioli” group, putting the two groups in contact. The organizers’ request to you and to friends was to “come in greater numbers than the boys and preferably not girlfriends“The silence of the parents in the face of these confessions does not escape the investigating judge.

“The suspects – continues the Corriere – are completely lacking compliance with the rules. Nor can better trust be placed in their respective families who allowed their participation in the party and in some cases accompanied them and certainly supplied them with money for the purchase of drugs. Not even for an instant does a sign of resipiscence emerge and not even a doubt about the lawfulness of the actions committed, much less a word of pity for the victim. The dialogue between a boy and his parents. “That is, you manni tu fija at 16 with the lockdown, plus I miss you here, a na party and then the next morning you wake up and report? But what are you infamous? ». Then he admits: “I didn’t know he was going to report me.” I swear I’m going to Barcelona and je shot in the face… I really tear it to pieces ». Even the girls in the group play the game: “I told the carabinieri that it wasn’t me (who brought the cocaine, ed) », says a minor. And the friend: “I do not do the infamand, I don’t betray you ». Then one of the two minors under investigation confides to the mother: “I tell you … I know one of them … to amuse me, ma”.

