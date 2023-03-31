State security and tourism authorities announced the actions that will be part of the Easter operation.

The Secretary of Security of the state of Jalisco, Juan Bosco Agustín Pacheco Medrano pointed out that the operational of the instance It will be deployed in two, in the interior and the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.

“Inside the state, the state and road police will maintain surveillance in the main tourist destinations and strategic areas such as Mazamitla, Tapalpa, Chapala, the Ciénega region, Altos region, and attention modules for vacationers will be installed,” said Juan Bosco Agustín.

Within the AMG they will coordinate with municipal police stations, the National Guard and Sedena to prevent house robberies and recommended that citizens leave their houses well closed, ask for support from neighbors or relatives withdrawal of correspondence, be on the lookout and report in any situation.

It should be mentioned that regarding the hotspots such as the southeast region, the security secretary stated that will maintain a coordinated presence with the Sedena and National Guard.

“We are coordinated with the Mexican Army and the National Guard with a very strong presence in the southeast region (…) and all religious destinations, actually at all points attended by national and foreign tourists, there will be a presence by the Secretary of Security and of course of the national and municipal instances”, he declared.

The beaches of Jalisco will be monitored by Jalisco Civil Protection

The commander of the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Unit, Víctor Hugo Roldán assured that both in North and South coast, help will be given to bathers.

“Also We will have a presence on the roads with the greatest influxespecially in basic mechanical assistance, where we will practically be making tours”, declared Commander Roldán.

In addition, there will be the presence of Civil Protection officers in Mazamitla, Tapalpa and a special operation in the Nevado de Colima National Park.

Jalisco expects 2 million 600 thousand visitors in Easter 2023

The Secretary of Tourism Jalisco, Claudia Vanessa Pérez Lamas affirmed that They expect up to 2 million 600 thousand visitors this Easter holiday period.

This represents a 6 percent more than in 2019for which he stressed that the tourist situation is no longer in the reactivation stage but in growth.

“We are no longer in a reactivation phase, we are in a growth phase in terms of tourism, the state of Jalisco is one of the favorites in the entire country for national and international tourists,” said the official.