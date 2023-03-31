According to Twitter, Mike Berlyn of Infocom and Accolade passed away earlier this week at the age of 73. Berlyn is known for being the creator of the series bubsy and for his work as a video game designer and writer. He entered the video game industry in 1981 with Oo-Topos and worked at various studios over the years, both now defunct (such as Sentient Software and 989 Studios) as currently active (AE, Activision) in titles like Zork and Altered Destiny.

Although he is credited with creating the platformer series bubsy, Berlyn only worked on two games of this intellectual property. He was the designer of the original 1993 game and designer and producer of Bubby 3D 1996. In addition to his design and programming accomplishments, Berlyn also had a brief career as a novelist. She published The Integrated Man and crystal phoenix in the early 1980s, and his last book was Eternal Enemy from 1990.

Berlyn also helped co-found two studios. Brainwave Creations was founded in the mid-1980s and created Tass Times in Tone Town, which he did together with Interplay’s Rebecca Heineman and Muffy McClung Berlyn (his wife). In 1992, he and software engineer Marc Blank founded Blank, Berlyn & Co. The developer was eventually renamed as Bend Studiowhich is known from the series of Siphon Filter of PlayStation and, more recently, days gone.

Shattered to hear that game designer, programmer and writer Mike Berlyn has passed away. Suspended, Cutthroats, Infidel (Infocom) as well as games like Bubsy, and Busy 3D. Oo-topos, Tass Times in Tonetown, and many more games. RIP. pic.twitter.com/vAIJlQPe4D —Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) March 29, 2023

Berlyn’s colleagues did not hesitate to express their condolences via Twitter:

