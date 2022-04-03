Sonora.- Before thousands of supporters and militants of the party Brunettethe head of the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), Adán Augusto López Hernández, assured that he was not afraid of the sanctions that the National Electoral Institute (INE) can impose on him for promoting the referendum to revoke the mandate of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The next Sunday April 10th The mandate revocation consultation will take place, where Mexican voters must choose whether President López Obrador is revoked from office or, on the contrary, continues in the Presidency of the Republic until 2024, a time marked by the Mexican Constitution.

This Saturday, the Great March for the Defense of the Transformation Project ahead of the next democratic exercise organized by the National Electoral Institute. The event was held in the state of Sonora, so it was headed by the governor Alfonso Durazo Montano. In addition, the national leader of the National Regeneration Movement, Mario Delgado Carrillo, and the governor of the state of Tabasco, Carlos Manuel Merino; as well as other relevant political figures within the Fourth Transformation.

In this framework, the Secretary of the Interior revealed that, when the head of the Federal Executive Power asked him what he was going to do in the state of Sonora, he replied that, despite the fact that the purpose was to promote the electricity reform, in fact his objective would be to show support for it. to the federal president with a view to the revocation of the mandate.

“But the truth is that I am not going to talk about the Electricity Reform, we are going to support the movement so that on April 10 we Sonorans and Mexicans show the world that we are capable of supporting the best President in the modern history of Mexico” , he referred.

López Hernández said that, when informing him about what he would do in Sonora, the head of state warned him that the National Electoral Institute (INE) could fire him, to which the official replied that “they could not fire him,” and, if he did, he said it would be “an honour”.

““He told me you have to be careful not to be kicked out by the INE and I told him, look, they can’t kick me out, but let’s suppose that in one of their excesses they kick me out, well I’m going to end up with [Alfonso] Durazo at the corner of Pino Suarez and Niño Héroes streets, to say it is an honor to be fired for supporting Obrador”, he explained.

Likewise, the head of the Segob maintained that the “adversaries” of the project of the Fourth Transformation they are “wrong”, emphasizing that these “are already leaving”, and that the López Obrador government is going to see them “pass with their tail between their legs”, in relation to the electoral reform initiative announced this week by President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador.