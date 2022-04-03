Observers and military experts believe that this American postponement of the military test will undoubtedly contribute to easing the tension and tension in the scene of international relations against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis, and will be received by Russia with tacit satisfaction that may not be announced, which may open the door to attempts to bring Washington’s two points of view closer Moscow and the two opposites of the war in Ukraine and ways to stop it.

To comment on this American position and its implications, Muhannad Al-Azzawi, head of the Saqr Center for Studies, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “These tests of this type of missile are usually conducted 4 times a year, as they are launched in California and fall into the ocean, but Given the current crisis and the atmosphere of war that hangs over the international scene, in light of the Russian-Ukrainian war, America is afraid that if it conducts these tests, it will give wrong messages and negatively reflect on that crisis and make it more complicated and inflamed, especially in the areas where the missiles of these tests fall. .

The strategic military expert added: “In the area of ​​the ocean in which these experiments take place and the vital spaces close to it, there are severe problems between Russia and Japan over the disputed Kuril Islands, in addition to military maneuvers between the United States and the Philippines in the eastern South China Sea, and these areas are traditionally hotbeds of tension and contact. International relations between Washington and NATO on the one hand, and Moscow and Beijing on the other.

For his part, Maher Al-Hamdani, a researcher and expert in international affairs, said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”: “There are many indicators throughout this crisis and the escalation between Western countries and Russia, which indicate that the West wants the confrontation with Russia to be economic only, especially And that the essence of this conflict is basically an attempt to reposition the large economies globally, after the rise of new economies and the decline of US economic hegemony globally.

Al-Hamdani stated that “wars of all kinds often take direct military forms. In the end, they seek to produce new equations and facts, and they do not erupt except in the context of work to achieve the agendas and interests of their igniters, and this is not necessarily achieved through direct war or military confrontation.”

And the expert in international affairs added: “There is a keenness on the part of the various parties to the Ukrainian crisis and its major actors, to keep this war in its current contexts and to prevent it from turning into a broader conflict and a comprehensive confrontation and a global war between the West and Russia, and consequently, countries such as China and India may enter into it, and accordingly, the indications are that All Americans, Russia, Europe and China are seeking to keep this military confrontation on its Ukrainian borders as a confrontation confined to a specific country.

In this regard, it can be observed and read that the diplomatic chances of a solution are in progress, as al-Hamdani explains: “The Russians confirm that negotiations are progressing, albeit slowly with Kyiv, and this is what is encouraged by various European countries, with the aim of besieging and extinguishing the Ukrainian fire before it spreads its tongues towards Europe and the world as a whole. And even US President Joe Biden, when he angrily stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin should get out of power, the White House was forced to intervene and try to remedy his dangerous escalatory words, lest such a situation cause an expansion of the war.

The Pentagon had initially announced the postponement of the test on March 2 after Russia said it had declared a state of high alert in its nuclear forces.

Washington said at the time that it was important for both the United States and Russia “to take into account the danger posed by miscalculation and to take steps to reduce these dangers.”

“In an effort to show that we have no intention of engaging in any actions that could be misunderstood or misinterpreted, the Secretary of Defense has directed that the scheduled test launch of the Minuteman 3 ICBM be postponed,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby noted.

But Washington publicly expressed its intention to postpone the test only “for a while” and not to cancel it, as Air Force spokeswoman Anne Stefanek said that the decision to cancel the test of the LGM-30G Minuteman 3 missile was made for the same reasons for which it was carried out. Postpone at first.