Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of the international human rights organization Amnesty International, defended the report on the crimes of Ukrainian troops against civilians. On Friday, August 5, the agency reports France-Presse (AFP).

“Conclusions [доклада] were based on evidence collected during extensive investigations, which were carried out in accordance with strict legal standards and procedures, ”Kallamar said.

She stressed that she fully supported the conclusions set out in the organization’s report.

On the eve of Amnesty International published a report, which refers to the violation of international humanitarian law by the Ukrainian military during the conflict. Human rights activists recorded that they deployed weapons at civilian infrastructure facilities in 19 cities and towns of Donbass and Ukraine.

The document also confirms Russian claims that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF) use the civilian population as human shields. In addition, it is noted that the Ukrainian command deliberately did not evacuate local residents from neighboring buildings.

In turn, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky regarded the report as an attempt to “shift responsibility from the aggressor to the victim.”

On the same day, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian leader’s office, accused Amnesty International of a disinformation and propaganda campaign against Ukraine. According to him, in this way attempts were made to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the eyes of Western society and disrupt the supply of weapons.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, also reacted to the report on violations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. She stated that Russia has consistently reported cases of the use of civilians in the report to achieve military goals.

In addition, the Russian Ministry of Defense has repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that the Ukrainian military is deploying military equipment and weapons in schools, hospitals and residential areas, and civilians are used as human shields.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass. Its key goals are the denazification and demilitarization of the Kyiv regime. Moscow stressed that with the help of a special operation, Russia is stopping the war that Kyiv has been waging for eight years against the civilian population of the republics. At the same time, it was noted that strikes were carried out only on military infrastructure.

