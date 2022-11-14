Kommersant: Russia and the United States are negotiating in Ankara with the participation of the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Naryshkin

Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and the United States are taking place in the Turkish capital Ankara on November 14. About it became known “Kommersant”.

It is specified that the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin takes part in them. The details and purpose of the talks are still unknown. It is also noted that earlier such a meeting was not publicly announced.

Earlier in November, Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the US National Security Council, explained that the United States was in direct negotiations with Russia regarding exclusively Russian-American relations, the topic of the conflict in Ukraine was not raised. “The sole purpose of this is to discuss risk reduction between the US and Russia,” she said.

It was also reported that contacts between Russia and the United States under the Treaty on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms continue. In late November-early December, a meeting of the bilateral commission on START-3 may be held – the first since the start of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine.