As part of the surprises of Opening Night Live, Tim Miller, director of the first film of Deadpoolrevealed Secret Levels, an animated series for Prime Video, which is a collaboration with different video game properties, such as Mega Man, SIFUSpelunky, and many more.

Secret Levels will arrive on Prime Video on December 10, 2024, and will present us with 15 episodeseach focusing on new titles, existing properties, indie releases, and classic games. At the moment, these are the properties that have been confirmed:

God of War (PlayStation Studios)

Sifu

Warhammer 40K

Unreal Tournament

New World: Aeternum

Dungeons & Dragons

The Outer Worlds 2

Pac-Man

Honor of Kings

Armored Core

Mega Man

Exodus

Spelunky

Crossfire

Concord

Without a doubt, a production that all fans cannot miss. Secret Levels is produced by Blur Studio, the creators of Love, Death and Robots, and its proposal has been described as an animated series with the visual quality of the video game cinematics that have so captivated the public.

Via: Opening Night Live