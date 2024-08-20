At the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024, Microsoft presented a new gameplay video of Age of Mythology Retolda remastered edition of the classic real-time strategy game with a mythological theme. The video shows us new gameplay from the practically definitive version of the game, considering that it will be released on September 4, 2024.

The video was also an opportunity to remember that Age of Mythology Retold will be available on PC and Xbox Series X and S. It will be purchasable or playable through Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service.

The game was made by same team that completely remastered the Age of Empires seriesso the work is expected to be of the highest quality.