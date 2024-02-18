Among many mod for the PC version of Palworld released in recent weeks, clearly one that allows you to switch between third-person and first-person views.

Created by Cristiferbeast, the “First Person Mod” does exactly what you expect, that is, it changes the type of camera used by pressing Alt + C from the keyboard, while with Alt + V you return to the classic view behind the protagonist. A simple change, but the new perspective can offer a completely different experience, as we can see in the video below.

If you are interested, find the mod on NexusMod for this address, complete with installation instructions. Clearly, given that Palworld was created with the third-person perspective in mind, it is reasonable to expect some bugs or in any case a less than perfectly optimized experience.