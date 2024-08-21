In addition to the game announcements presented at gamescom 2024, a first formal trailer was revealed for Secret Levelexclusive series of Prime Video which will be released on December 10, 2024.

The first thing that is said about Secret Level It comes from the hands of the people who made it Love Death + RobotsThe project is a new anthology series where video games are the protagonists.

Some of the titles that the trailer showed are:

Warhammer

Unreal Tournament

New World Aeternum

The Outer Worlds 2

PlayStation

Pac-Man

Honor of Kings

Armored Core

Mega Man

Exodus

Spelunky

Concord

Sifu

God of War

Dungeons and Dragons

And right at the end of the trailer you can hear a message that says “come in, you have a video game to play.”

The series will also have 15 episodes, each of which will be a different game.

On the other hand, it is handled that Keanu Reeves be the protagonist of the episode dedicated to Armored Core, since this actor was already seen in a promotional image of the series.

Now we just have to wait for more specific information about what awaits us. Because it seems that it will be one of those productions that will have fans waiting for one episode after another.

Secret Level is exclusive to Prime Video

In case there is any doubt, Secret Level will be available through the Prime Video service.

This means that you must at least have an Amazon Prime subscription to have access to this content and it will surely be with its respective commercials, which can be very annoying.

Now we just have to wait for more information or a more formal trailer to be released because technically this was a teaser.

What do you think about this project? Does it excite you? Do you think that Secret Level do justice to video games?