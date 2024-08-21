The Barcelona transfer market has been totally disastrous in every respect. The club wasted too much time dreaming about Nico Williams and in the end they are paying dearly for it, as they did not complete the exits they needed to in order to free up wages and they had to force Gundogan’s departure in order to be able to register Dani Olmo. Now, in the last few days of the transfer market, the Barcelona team will have to continue with the moves and there is one who is walking in limbo.
It’s about Ansu Fati, both the board and the coaching staff do not count on the continuity of the Spaniard for this season, unfortunately for the team, as of today the decision has been made not to let the attacker go until the culé team can sign an emergency winger for the left flank, with names such as Chiesa, Coman and Rafael Leao himself on the table. While a replacement for that area of the field does not arrive, Fati will continue to be part of the team.
The only one who wins from this situation, and by a long shot, is Ansu himself, as he will remain in the team he wants to be in, regardless of whether he deserves it or not. For his part, after his last injury, Flick does not consider him a reliable player, while the sporting department was in need of the Iberian leaving at all costs to free up his salary of almost 11 million euros per year, one of the highest in the squad.
#Barcelona #hands #tied #rid #Ansu #Fati
Leave a Reply