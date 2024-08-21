A Mexican citizen was sentenced in El Paso to 245 months (20 years 3 months) in prison on two charges related to her role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

According to court documents, Karla Adriana Votta-Cárdenas, also known as “Adriana,” “Samantha,” and “Sophia,” 43, originally from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico, worked for a drug trafficking organization (DTO) run by Jorge Sánchez-Morales, which primarily engaged in methamphetamine trafficking.

The organization imported liquid methamphetamine from Juarez, Mexico, to El Paso, then transported it to Atlanta, hidden in the fuel tanks of semi-trailer tractors. In Atlanta, the liquid methamphetamine was converted to crystal form and distributed. Sanchez-Morales oversaw the operation on behalf of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, also known as CJNG.

Votta-Cárdenas served as a large-scale recruiter for the criminal organization, recruiting drivers through “help wanted” ads on social media. Votta-Cárdenas recruited more than 20 drivers using this method, without disclosing to them that they would be trafficking drugs.

Votta-Cárdenas was arrested by Mexican authorities and extradited to the United States from Mexico on November 1, 2023.

U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas made the announcement.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Steven Spitzer and Nathan Brown prosecuted the case.