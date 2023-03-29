The release date of has been published on the official sheet of the series Secret Invasionwhich will land on Disney+ The June 21, 2023. This confirms the latest rumors, according to which the publication date scheduled for May would have been postponed.

Based on the comic of the same name Marvel, Secret Invasion will consist of six episodes, and will see the return of Samuel L. Jackson in the role of Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos.

In Secret Invasiona race of shapeshifting aliens, the Skrullsmanage to infiltrate humans. Talosinterpreted by Ben Mendelsohnis the leader of this faction, a victim of genocide, who has decided to seek the help of a scientist on earth who could help him create an engine that has the right power to allow him to travel as far as possible and put himself in save.