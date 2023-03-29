Paloma Fiuza was approached by a reporter from the “America shows” program, who asked her what she thought about the last words of her ex-husband Jenko del Río. And it is that, in an interview for the podcast “Com FM”, the athlete said that he ended his friendship with christian dominguez after the cumbia singer tried to enter the bedroom of the Brazilian, with whom he was dating. In this regard, the reality girl maintained that she preferred to stay out of what happened and not declare. “It’s something I want to take for myself, but I’m not going to answer”indicated.

Yes ok Fiuza He did not rule out or confirm what Jenko said, he made it clear that he has a good relationship with the host of “America Today” Christian Domínguez. “He is my friend, co-worker. I prefer not to talk about it, I have nothing to say. I am super well, happy, focused on my work and that is the most important thing”he added.