Tuesday, October 10, 2023



Updated 10/11/2023 10:39 a.m.















Last day of the Amazon Prime Offer Party. Discover the best discounts on October 11 and get the last bargains you can get. If you haven’t gotten a bargain yet, today could be your lucky day. I leave you the products most in demand by Amazon users with the best discounts so you can enjoy them. So, find the product you want and buy it.

Manfrotto Pixi Smart









Black mini smartphone tripod. 21 cm stainless steel product, very light weight. You can get it for 21.99 euros with a 41% discount.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G











Smartphone with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB memory with second generation Hasselblad camera for mobile. With 48 MP main camera, with a 50 MP ultra-wide angle and 8 MP telephoto lens. With a 53% discount you can get it for 469 euros.

OPPO Reno8T











With OPPO Reno8T you will get incredible images at all times. Thanks to its magnificent 100 MP camera resolution and OPPO’s exceptional artificial intelligence, each photograph will have the perfect definition, light and color. Its price is 228.99 euros with a 40% discount.

AMZCHEF Blender











Blender for vegetables and fruits with two speed modes. The “Soft” mode works from 50 to 60 RPM, for soft fruits such as grapes, kiwi, strawberry, orange… and the “Hard” mode works from 100 to 110 RPM for hard fruits such as apple, celery, carrot… Thanks to the 52% discount you can get it for 96.39 euros.

AMZCHEF portable induction hob











2000W induction hob with slim body. With 10 power levels, 10 temperature settings with 3-hour timer. Made of cast iron and stainless steel. With a 40% discount you can get it for 41.79 euros.

Jennifer Lopez Cologne











Enjoy the cologne of the very famous Jennifer López that has 100 ml, the most representative fragrance of the artist. The pure expression of your personality, a new perspective on your powerful appeal. With a 54% discount you can buy it for only 24.60 euros.

OPI concealer pencil











OPI brand nail polish remover concealer pen 4 ml. The weight of the product is only 4 grams. With a 46% discount you can buy it for 9 euros.

Bosch Home and Garden GlassVAC











Battery-powered window cleaner with accessories. Suitable for optimal cleaning of windows, showers, tiles and mirrors without leaving marks. Simple and quick change of heads to perform different tasks. With a price of 49 euros thanks to a 43% discount.

SGIN 10











4GB RAM tablet, Android 12 Octa-Core Touch up to 2.0 GHz. With powerful performance, large and expandable storage. Powered by eight fast-responsive 2.0 cores. Full day battery life. Take advantage of one of the best Amazon Prime Day offers with a discount of 86% take it for 99.99 euros.

ZZ Don Descanso











Electric relaxation chair lifts people with 160º recline. It has 10 programs, a timer, lumbar heat and a 4-zone massage system. It incorporates extra padding in the vertical area and on the armrests, achieving an enveloping sensation. This is the best-selling product in electric massage chairs and seats.. You can get it for 321.99 euros thanks to the 33% discount.

Philips H4205BK/00











Philips wireless headphones. 29 hours of autonomy, fast charging function, acoustic insulation. Enjoy powerful bass at the touch of a button thanks to the Bass Boost function of these headphones with a closed design that guarantee excellent acoustic isolation. Buy them for 24.99 euros with a 50% discount.

