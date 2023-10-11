Gas pipe leak | Professor: Damaging a gas pipe can meet the hallmarks of a terrorist crime

The Central Criminal Police has continued the technical investigation overnight. The professor estimates that the crime title may still change.

A gas pipe intentional harm in the Gulf of Finland could meet the hallmarks of a terrorist crime, says the professor of criminal law Matti Tolvanen.

“At least that must be considered in the criminal investigation, whether they are fulfilled,” he says.

The Central Criminal Police has said that they are initially investigating the case as aggravated vandalism. The Criminal Code also has its own section for vandalism with terrorist intent. According to Tolvanen, that could come into question in this case if it turns out that it is indeed a deliberate act.

According to the law, the perpetrator has a terrorist intent if the aim is, for example, to cause serious fear among the population or to force the government or other authority to do something without right.

According to Tolvanen, in terms of a potential crime of terrorism, it would not matter whether the perpetrator was a state actor or some other entity.

“The purpose of the act is decisive. A state actor can commit a crime of terrorism just like anything else,” says Tolvanen.

The Central Criminal Police according to the technical investigation with the broken gas pipe has continued through the night. The police still suspect that it was a deliberate act.

“The technical investigation that continued overnight will continue,” the head of the investigation department of the Central Criminal Police Timo Kilpeläinen said via text after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Kilpeläinen, the Central Criminal Police intends to inform about the investigation probably next time on Thursday, so that the police have more to say about the matter.

According to Kilpeläinen, “operational activities are now at their most intense”.

Criminal law Professor Tolvanen estimates that it will be very difficult to hold potential perpetrators of the attack criminally responsible if a foreign state was behind the act.

A suspect or suspects of a crime cannot be sentenced in Finland without being heard about the suspected crime.

“Unfortunately, there would be little chance of holding the perpetrator responsible in such a case. Politically, it can still be important to clear up the case, even if the perpetrator is not held accountable,” he says.

According to Tolvanen, criminal responsibility can extend not only to the perpetrators of the crime, but also to possible planners or commissions of the crime.

The gas pipeline and communication cable between Finland and Estonia were damaged early Sunday morning. According to the information received on Tuesday, they were probably damaged on purpose, but at least there is no definite information about the possible factors.

Regarding the gas pipeline, Finland is responsible for the investigation, and Estonia is probably responsible for the communication cable.