Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Sebastián Yatra pays tribute to Carlos Alcaraz in full concert after Wimbledon

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 17, 2023
in Sports
Sebastián Yatra pays tribute to Carlos Alcaraz in full concert after Wimbledon

Sebastian Yatra and Carlos Alcaraz

Yatra and Alcaraz.

Yatra and Alcaraz.

The Colombian singer made the Spanish tennis player feel like one more ‘partner’ on stage.

Carlos Alcaraz will have a few days off after being champion at Wimbledon and will not reappear on the tennis circuit until the American tourwhich will take him to play the 1,000 Masters in Toronto (Canada) and Cincinnati (United States) to finish off with the US Open, fourth and last Grand Slam of the season.

The young Murcian player, 20 years old and number 1 in the world, travels this Monday from London after his victory yesterday against Serbian Novak Djokovic, and is expected tonight in El Palmar, his town.

And the expectation for his arrival is immense, because even this Sunday, the Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra paid him a heartfelt tribute at his last concert in Spain.

Yatra pays tribute to Alcaraz in full concert

The singers in their presentations.

In his last concert in Spain, before the gaze of the also singer Aitana, Sebastián Yatra dedicated time during his presentation to pay homage to Carlos Alcaraz.

Late in the Spanish night, Yatra sang his song ‘Vagabundo’. And, aware that Alcaraz had recommended her a few days ago while she was at Wimbledon, she took advantage of her to “dedicate it” to her on the occasion of her triumph in the London “grand slam”.

“This is for you, Carlitos”he told the camera.

Then, all his audience chanted in a heartfelt way.

More news

SPORTS
*With EFE

