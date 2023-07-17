Sebastián Yatra pays tribute to Carlos Alcaraz in full concert after Wimbledon

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Yatra and Alcaraz.
Yatra and Alcaraz.
The Colombian singer made the Spanish tennis player feel like one more ‘partner’ on stage.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Carlos Alcaraz will have a few days off after being champion at Wimbledon and will not reappear on the tennis circuit until the American tourwhich will take him to play the 1,000 Masters in Toronto (Canada) and Cincinnati (United States) to finish off with the US Open, fourth and last Grand Slam of the season.
The young Murcian player, 20 years old and number 1 in the world, travels this Monday from London after his victory yesterday against Serbian Novak Djokovic, and is expected tonight in El Palmar, his town.
And the expectation for his arrival is immense, because even this Sunday, the Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra paid him a heartfelt tribute at his last concert in Spain.
(You can read: Carlos Alcaraz is unstoppable, he won his first Wimbledon Tournament title).
Yatra pays tribute to Alcaraz in full concert
In his last concert in Spain, before the gaze of the also singer Aitana, Sebastián Yatra dedicated time during his presentation to pay homage to Carlos Alcaraz.
Late in the Spanish night, Yatra sang his song ‘Vagabundo’. And, aware that Alcaraz had recommended her a few days ago while she was at Wimbledon, she took advantage of her to “dedicate it” to her on the occasion of her triumph in the London “grand slam”.
“This is for you, Carlitos”he told the camera.
Then, all his audience chanted in a heartfelt way.
(Also: Colombia vs. Ireland: shocking details of the scandal in which the friendly ended).
A few days ago Carlitos Alcaraz mentioned that one of the songs that he would recommend for the Wimbledon playlist would be Vagabundo. Today he was proclaimed champion and Sebastián remembered him by sending him this congratulations surrounded by the public. Support among greats. ✨️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hUYFglJj5d
– OK; TRAMP 🔪🌴 (@valexdharma) July 16, 2023
More news
SPORTS
*With EFE
OF
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sebastián #Yatra #pays #tribute #Carlos #Alcaraz #full #concert #Wimbledon
Leave a Reply