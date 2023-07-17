Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

According to Putin, Russia has so far not used any cluster munitions in the Ukraine war. Human rights organizations refute his claim.

KIEV – After the United States promised to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine, Putin is now also threatening to use the dangerous weapon in the Ukraine war. The Russian President claims not to have used them so far. Meanwhile, independent sources are reporting numerous soldiers and civilians who have already been injured or killed by the weapon in Ukraine.

Putin denies the use of cluster munitions in the Ukraine war

“I would like to say that Russia has a sufficient stockpile of various types of cluster munitions,” Putin told Russian state television in a clip published on Sunday (July 16). With his threat, Putin is responding to the arrival of the first shipments of internationally banned cluster munitions from the United States in Ukraine. The weapon is considered extremely controversial because it claims many civilian lives and can also pose a danger years after the end of the war. Now she is supposed to help in the Ukraine offensive against Russia. It is not known whether the new delivery has already been used.

Russia has so far not used any cluster munitions, Putin further claimed. There was “no such need”. “But if they are used against us, we of course reserve the right to take countermeasures.” The Kremlin chief accused the United States of only arming Ukraine for their offensive because the West is no longer in the able to provide Ukraine with sufficient conventional means for its offensive.

Cluster munitions for the Ukraine offensive: Weapon claims numerous civilian victims

International human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch or Amnesty International refute Putin’s claim that he did not use cluster munitions in the war against Ukraine. This is said to have been shown by visits by the organizations to Ukrainian villages and towns. So far, the ammunition has mainly been used in civilian areas and has repeatedly been responsible for the deaths and injuries of the population. Ukraine has also used the controversial weapon in the fight against Russia. Now it could happen again in Ukraine’s offensive.

Cluster munitions are fired from the air or from projectiles on the ground and open while still in the air. It scatters up to hundreds of submunitions over a large area. Since many of the submunitions do not explode immediately, like mines they are considered a danger to civilians even after the end of hostilities.

USA sends cluster munitions to Ukraine – use for offensive internationally banned

Reports from victims and witnesses who worked with the weapon show how cruelly the weapon works Human Rights Watch have spoken. For example, the story of a man from the village of Hlynske, whose father was met in May 2022: “I saw that he had fallen to his knees but could not move from the waist down and that there were many pieces of metal stuck in him, including one sticking out of his spine and another lodged in his chest. He had these little metal balls in his hands and legs.”

123 countries, including Germany, have signed an agreement on cluster munitions in which they have declared that they will not use the weapon. The US, Ukraine and Russia have not signed the agreement. US President Biden defended his delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine, saying it would be some kind of stopgap. They currently have little other ammunition, but want to continue to support the Ukraine offensive. The decision was heavily criticized internationally by politicians and organizations. (nz with dpa material)