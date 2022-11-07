the output of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is getting closer, and that is why the companies behind this game revealed a new pokémon, called Gimmighoul.

This is a pocket monster with a very peculiar design to the extent that it resembles a small alien. It is known as the Coin Chest Pokemon and is originally from the Paldea region. Professors Jacq and Willow are figuring out how to catch him.

As revealed this creature has two different forms. The first is known as Chest Form and is when inside a chest, while the second is Roaming Form and when leaving it.

It is a very small monster and could be thought to be a Bug type. However, the information released so far is that when he’s in his chest he’s a Ghost-type; it is not known so far if his type changes when he is away.

The Pokémon Company and Game Freak still haven’t fully shared the details about Gimmighoul from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. That is why characteristics such as its size, weight, abilities and movements are unknown.

To some it reminds some of a cute gingerbread man and to others an alien of some kind. It is to be imagined that more details regarding this strange being will appear in the following days.

When will Pokémon Scarlet and Violet be released?

The departure date of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet for Nintendo Switch is November 18. That is, it will be available on Friday of next week.

It is possible to purchase each version separately but also together. The regular price is $1,399 Mexican pesos in the eShop.

If both versions are purchased then we are talking about $2,798 pesos. This presentation is called Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Double Pack.

Since last November 4, a special edition of the Nintendo Switch OLED model themed with Pokémon Scarlet and VioletAlthough it is currently only available in the United States.

Its launch in Latin America is still pending, and for this reason, its suggested price is not known. In that sense, it only remains to be patient, and incidentally, wait for more details from Gimmighoul.

