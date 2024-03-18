The bodybuilder Sebastián Lizarzaburu, known as the 'Rock Man', is experiencing a difficult health moment after being hospitalized in an emergency on Friday, March 15, due to a serious infection in the dorsal area of ​​his body. After being under medical observation for several days, he underwent surgery today, Monday morning, March 18. The model published various parts of his medical journey on social networks, unable to avoid breaking down for not having his daughter close to him in this difficult episode of his life.

YOU CAN SEE: Sebastián Lizarzaburu publishes video with his new partner through networks, but then deletes it

What happened to Sebastián Lizarzaburu?

Sebastián Lizarzaburu shared details about his health on his social networks. The former reality boy revealed that he suffered from an abscess in the dorsal area, near the armpit, which caused cellulitis and which was expanding in a worrying manner. Given the risk that the infection would affect vital organs or muscle tissues, the doctors decided to intervene surgically.

During the last few days, the former reality boy underwent several medical tests to evaluate the risk of surgery. He explained that the surgeons' fear was that the cellulite would continue to expand and that the abscess would not drain properly due to its solid consistency. For this reason, he was treated with intravenous antibiotics to reduce cellulitis and make drainage of the abscess more effective during surgery.

Why did Sebastián Lizarzaburu appear crying on social networks?

The process before the operation was not easy for the former combatant, who described intense pain when medical staff had to clean his infected skin without anesthesia. The emotional situation was aggravated by the absence of his daughter, the result of her relationship with Andrea San Martín, who unfortunately was not able to visit him in the hospital.

“Maya hasn't come to see me, I don't know if she knows I'm here… I would have liked her to have the delicacy to come, obviously, but anyway. I understand that, perhaps, it is so that you do not worry more than necessary. So, well, tomorrow (Monday the 18th) is the day of the surgery. The doctor hopes the nerve has not been compromised. That will be known on the day of the surgery, which is scheduled at six in the morning. “They won't hear from me until noon,” Sebastián said in a crying video on his personal Instagram account.

YOU CAN SEE: The time Sebastián Lizarzaburu told how he got on TV: “You take off your polo shirt, you smile at the camera”

Through tears, Lizarzaburu expressed her wish that she had been able to see her daughter before the surgery, although she understands that her absence could be due to the intention of protecting her from unnecessary worries. Despite this difficult moment, the bodybuilder remains hopeful that the surgery will be successful and that no important nerves have been compromised. At the moment, the model has not given more details about his health status.

What happened to Sebastián Lizarzaburu in the pandemic?

The model revealed that he made an investment in a business in Arequipa that was not successful, which caused the loss of a considerable amount of money.

“I opened a store in Arequipa, I asked for a loan from the bank and brought imported electronics products.I invested heavily, I invested about 120,000 soles, but it didn't go well, because I was left in debt with the bank.. Letters of coercion, collections, Sunat, Inspection came, among others,” said the former member of “This is war.”



#Sebastián #Lizarzaburu #breaks #undergoing #emergency #surgery #worries #fans #happened