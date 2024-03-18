





The president of the United States, Joe Biden, signed an executive order on Monday, March 18, that seeks for his Administration to delve into studies of women's health, with an initial amount of 200 million dollars. The president seeks Congress to approve a total package of 12 billion dollars for this effort and hopes that the accelerator of investigations will be stepped on with the leverage of artificial intelligence.