The Tomateros de Culiacán have in their ranks young baseball players who are natives of the capital of Sinaloa, and this allows them to know the commitment that the maroon jersey represents, in addition to giving them the opportunity to fulfill a dream.

This is the case of Sebastián García, who has already debuted with the home team, but who has one goal this year: to consolidate himself on the main roster for the opening match of the 2024-2025 LMP season.

“I am very happy to be in Culiacán. We hope that it will be another year of blessings and that we will finish with the championship,” he said in an interview with EL DEBATE.

Sebastián García plays as a shortstop and second baseman. His debut with the Tomateros took place in the 2022-2023 season, and he joined the guindas as their first signing in 2019. At that time, the Tomateros praised his great reach and good arm, in addition to being disciplined in the batter’s box.

“My childhood dream was to be in this stadium. I think it is a dream to be at Tomateros. We hope to be a starter every day and continue to be a strong player for this team,” the 21-year-old added in the interview.

For this preseason, García argues that he feels more prepared and with more room to gain ground. “I think this year was very good, with a lot of learning and experience. Having reached the Zone Series helped us to go further. I think that year after year I arrive with more room to grow,” he explained. And in the Mexican Baseball League he had the opportunity to play playoffs with the Guerreros de Oaxaca, with whom he was one win away from winning the South Zone.

“We formed a team that was like a family. We all had a lot of confidence and got along very well, although unfortunately we fell short, but hopefully next year we will reach the goal.”

Finally, he took the opportunity to send a message to Sebastián García, who polished his skills in the children’s leagues. “I hope he continues to enjoy baseball, that he played it having fun, and that’s how it should be right now, enjoying it every day,” he said.